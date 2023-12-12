Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ness County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Ness County, Kansas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ness County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Ness City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Ness City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.