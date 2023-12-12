Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nemaha County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Nemaha County, Kansas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Nemaha County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centralia High School at Onaga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
