Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Miami County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Miami County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paola High School at Eudora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Eudora, KS
- Conference: Frontier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osawatomie High School at Wellsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wellsville, KS
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
