We have high school basketball competition in Meade County, Kansas today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Meade County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Meade High School at South Central High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Coldwater, KS
  • Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

