Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in McPherson County, Kansas today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McPherson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Little River High School at Moundridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Moundridge, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton-Galva High School at Lyons High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Lyons, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Inman High School at Kingman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Kingman, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McPherson High School at Buhler High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Buhler, KS
  • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.