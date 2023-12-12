Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in McPherson County, Kansas today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McPherson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Little River High School at Moundridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Moundridge, KS

Moundridge, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton-Galva High School at Lyons High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Lyons, KS

Lyons, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Inman High School at Kingman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Kingman, KS

Kingman, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

McPherson High School at Buhler High School