Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McPherson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in McPherson County, Kansas today? We've got you covered.
McPherson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Little River High School at Moundridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Moundridge, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton-Galva High School at Lyons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lyons, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Inman High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kingman, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McPherson High School at Buhler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Buhler, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
