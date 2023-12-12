Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Marshall County, Kansas today? We have you covered here.
Marshall County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pike Valley High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Axtell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Heights High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Frankfort, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
