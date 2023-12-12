Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Lyon County, Kansas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emporia High School at Shawnee Mission North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.