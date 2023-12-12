Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leavenworth County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Leavenworth County, Kansas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lansing High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Heights High School at Basehor-Linwood High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Basehor, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
