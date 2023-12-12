High school basketball action in Johnson County, Kansas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Pius X High School - Kansas City at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardner Edgerton High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley High School at Mill Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Shawnee, KS

Shawnee, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Blue Valley West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Olathe East High School at Shawnee Mission West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Emporia High School at Shawnee Mission North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Rossville High School at Kansas City Christian High School