Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Johnson County, Kansas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Pius X High School - Kansas City at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardner Edgerton High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Valley High School at Mill Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Blue Valley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olathe East High School at Shawnee Mission West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emporia High School at Shawnee Mission North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rossville High School at Kansas City Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Prairie Village, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
