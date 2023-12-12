If you reside in Harvey County, Kansas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harvey County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Halstead High School at Remington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Whitewater, KS

Whitewater, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton High School at Campus High School