Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gray County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Gray County, Kansas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Gray County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Gray High School at Minneola High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Minneola, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Satanta High School at Ingalls High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Ingalls, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
