Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Ford County, Kansas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Dodge City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dodge City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bucklin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bucklin, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.