Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Douglas County, Kansas today? We have the information below.
Douglas County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paola High School at Eudora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Eudora, KS
- Conference: Frontier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Veritas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
