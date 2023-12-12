Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Dickinson County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickinson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Solomon High School at Centre High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lost Springs, KS
- Conference: Wheat State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School at Abilene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Abilene, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.