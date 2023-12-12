Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Comanche County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Comanche County, Kansas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Comanche County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meade High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Coldwater, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
