Clay County, Kansas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clay Center Community High School at Riley County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Riley, KS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.