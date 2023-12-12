Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Clark County, Kansas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Clark County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Gray High School at Minneola High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Minneola, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
