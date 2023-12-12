Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you reside in Butler County, Kansas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Butler County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
El Dorado High School at Clearwater High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Clearwater, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglass High School at Belle Plaine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Belle Plaine, KS
- Conference: Central Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Halstead High School at Remington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Whitewater, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rose Hill High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wellington, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
