If you reside in Butler County, Kansas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Butler County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

El Dorado High School at Clearwater High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 12

6:45 PM CT on December 12 Location: Clearwater, KS

Clearwater, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglass High School at Belle Plaine High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Belle Plaine, KS

Belle Plaine, KS Conference: Central Plains

Central Plains How to Stream: Watch Here

Halstead High School at Remington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Whitewater, KS

Whitewater, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Rose Hill High School at Wellington High School