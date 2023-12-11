Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Jazz on December 11, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, John Collins and others on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Paycom Center.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info
|Thunder vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Jazz Injury Report
|Thunder vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Jazz Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
|6.5 (Over: -130)
|0.5 (Over: -204)
- The 30.5 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (31.5).
- He has grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -104)
|8.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: +104)
|1.5 (Over: +108)
- Chet Holmgren is scoring 17.1 points per game this season, 1.4 less than his points prop on Monday.
- He pulls down 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Monday.
- Holmgren picks up 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.
- He has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Josh Giddey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (Over: -128)
|6.5 (Over: +114)
|4.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: +150)
- The 11.7 points Josh Giddey scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.
- He has collected 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).
- Giddey has dished out 4.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.
- Giddey averages 0.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz
John Collins Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: +138)
- Monday's points prop bet for Collins is 14.5 points, equal to his season average.
- He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).
- Collins has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jordan Clarkson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -120)
|1.5 (Over: -164)
- The 17.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jordan Clarkson on Monday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (17.1).
- He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
- Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
- Clarkson has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.