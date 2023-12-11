You can wager on player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, John Collins and others on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KJZZ

BSOK and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -204)

The 30.5 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (31.5).

He has grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +108)

Chet Holmgren is scoring 17.1 points per game this season, 1.4 less than his points prop on Monday.

He pulls down 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Holmgren picks up 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.

He has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +150)

The 11.7 points Josh Giddey scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

He has collected 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).

Giddey has dished out 4.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.

Giddey averages 0.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +138)

Monday's points prop bet for Collins is 14.5 points, equal to his season average.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Collins has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -164)

The 17.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jordan Clarkson on Monday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (17.1).

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Clarkson has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

