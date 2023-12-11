You can wager on player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, John Collins and others on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
31.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -204)
  • The 30.5 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (31.5).
  • He has grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +108)
  • Chet Holmgren is scoring 17.1 points per game this season, 1.4 less than his points prop on Monday.
  • He pulls down 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Holmgren picks up 2.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.
  • He has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +150)
  • The 11.7 points Josh Giddey scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.
  • He has collected 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (6.5).
  • Giddey has dished out 4.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.
  • Giddey averages 0.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM
14.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +138)
  • Monday's points prop bet for Collins is 14.5 points, equal to his season average.
  • He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).
  • Collins has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -164)
  • The 17.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jordan Clarkson on Monday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (17.1).
  • He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
  • Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
  • Clarkson has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

