The Utah Jazz (7-15) will try to break a five-game road slide when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) on December 11, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

Oklahoma City has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Thunder are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fourth.

The Thunder score the same amount of points as the Jazz give up (119.7).

Oklahoma City has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 119.7 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder have fared better in home games this season, putting up 122.8 points per game, compared to 116.3 per game on the road.

Oklahoma City allows 117.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.2 in away games.

In home games, the Thunder are making 2.1 fewer three-pointers per game (11.6) than in road games (13.7). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to in road games (43.4%).

Thunder Injuries