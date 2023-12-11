How to Watch the Thunder vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (7-15) will try to break a five-game road slide when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) on December 11, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- Oklahoma City has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fourth.
- The Thunder score the same amount of points as the Jazz give up (119.7).
- Oklahoma City has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 119.7 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Thunder have fared better in home games this season, putting up 122.8 points per game, compared to 116.3 per game on the road.
- Oklahoma City allows 117.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.2 in away games.
- In home games, the Thunder are making 2.1 fewer three-pointers per game (11.6) than in road games (13.7). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to in road games (43.4%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luguentz Dort
|Out
|Ankle
