The Utah Jazz (7-15) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Thunder vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -12.5 232.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 232.5 points in 10 of 21 games this season.

The average total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 232.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Thunder have gone 15-6-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won nine, or 75%, of those games.

Oklahoma City has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -800.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 88.9%.

Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info

Thunder vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 10 47.6% 119.7 230.7 112.5 232.2 230 Jazz 9 40.9% 111 230.7 119.7 232.2 229

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Thunder have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

In home games, Oklahoma City has a worse record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-2-0).

The Thunder put up 119.7 points per game, equal to what the Jazz give up.

Oklahoma City is 11-2 against the spread and 11-2 overall when scoring more than 119.7 points.

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Thunder and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 15-6 0-0 12-9 Jazz 11-11 0-0 12-10

Thunder vs. Jazz Point Insights

Thunder Jazz 119.7 Points Scored (PG) 111 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 11-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-4 11-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-6 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 119.7 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 9-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-3 8-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-5

