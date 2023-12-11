The Utah Jazz (7-15) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they look to stop a five-game road slide when they square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and KJZZ.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KJZZ

BSOK and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 124 - Jazz 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 12.5)

Thunder (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-16.1)

Thunder (-16.1) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Thunder's .714 ATS win percentage (15-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Jazz's .500 mark (11-11-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Oklahoma City does it better (57.1% of the time) than Utah (54.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Jazz are 4-14, while the Thunder are 9-3 as moneyline favorites.

Thunder Performance Insights

On offense, the Thunder are putting up 119.7 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are surrendering 112.5 points per contest on defense (13th-ranked).

Oklahoma City has been struggling in terms of rebounding this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.1) and second-worst in rebounds allowed per game (47.1).

This season, the Thunder rank 24th in the league in assists, averaging 24.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, everything is clicking for Oklahoma City, who is averaging 12.1 turnovers per game (fifth-best in NBA) and forcing 16 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Thunder rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.7%. They rank 13th in the league by making 12.6 treys per contest.

