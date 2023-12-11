Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) will host John Collins and the Utah Jazz (7-15) at Paycom Center on Monday, December 11. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. John Collins Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander John Collins Total Fantasy Pts 1033.2 613.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 51.7 27.9 Fantasy Rank 5 77

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. John Collins Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers for the season are 30.5 points, 6.2 assists and 5.6 boards per game, shooting 54.4% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

The Thunder outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game (scoring 119.7 points per game to rank sixth in the league while allowing 112.5 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a +152 scoring differential overall.

Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by six boards on average. it records 41.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 26th in the league, while its opponents grab 47.1 per contest.

The Thunder knock down 12.6 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.6. They shoot 38.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.4% from long range.

Oklahoma City has won the turnover battle by 3.9 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (fifth in NBA play) while forcing 16 (second in the league).

John Collins & the Jazz

Collins averages 14.5 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Jazz put up 111 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 119.7 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a -192 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

Utah is fourth in the NBA at 46.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 42.4 its opponents average.

The Jazz make 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 35% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.2%.

Utah has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 16.8 per game (30th in NBA) while forcing 12 (24th in league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. John Collins Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander John Collins Plus/Minus Per Game 8.4 -8.5 Usage Percentage 32.3% 18.8% True Shooting Pct 63.6% 57.3% Total Rebound Pct 8.6% 15.1% Assist Pct 31% 4.5%

