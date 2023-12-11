Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his most recent game, had 38 points, five assists and five steals in a 138-136 win over the Warriors.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 30.5 31.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 4.2 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.5 PRA -- 42.3 42.3 PR -- 36.1 35.8 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.1



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Jazz

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 22.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Thunder rank 17th in possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are 25th in the league, giving up 119.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Jazz are sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.4 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 27.8 assists per contest.

The Jazz allow 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 38 22 7 7 1 0 1 3/5/2023 37 38 7 4 1 1 3 2/23/2023 41 39 8 7 0 1 2

