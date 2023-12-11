Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his most recent game, had 38 points, five assists and five steals in a 138-136 win over the Warriors.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg
Points 32.5 30.5 31.6
Rebounds 5.5 5.6 4.2
Assists 6.5 6.2 6.5
PRA -- 42.3 42.3
PR -- 36.1 35.8
3PM 0.5 1.2 1.1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Jazz

  • Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 22.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.
  • This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.
  • The Thunder rank 17th in possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 103.5 possessions per contest.
  • Defensively, the Jazz are 25th in the league, giving up 119.7 points per game.
  • On the glass, the Jazz are sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.4 rebounds per game.
  • The Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 27.8 assists per contest.
  • The Jazz allow 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
4/6/2023 38 22 7 7 1 0 1
3/5/2023 37 38 7 4 1 1 3
2/23/2023 41 39 8 7 0 1 2

