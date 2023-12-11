Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Player Preview vs. the Jazz - December 11
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|32.5
|30.5
|31.6
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.6
|4.2
|Assists
|6.5
|6.2
|6.5
|PRA
|--
|42.3
|42.3
|PR
|--
|36.1
|35.8
|3PM
|0.5
|1.2
|1.1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Jazz
- Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 22.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.
- The Thunder rank 17th in possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 103.5 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Jazz are 25th in the league, giving up 119.7 points per game.
- On the glass, the Jazz are sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.4 rebounds per game.
- The Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 27.8 assists per contest.
- The Jazz allow 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/6/2023
|38
|22
|7
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3/5/2023
|37
|38
|7
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2/23/2023
|41
|39
|8
|7
|0
|1
|2
