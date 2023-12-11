Will Sam Malinski Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 11?
On Monday at 9:30 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Calgary Flames. Is Sam Malinski going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Malinski stats and insights
- Malinski is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- Malinski has no points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
