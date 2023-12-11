When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, will Mikko Rantanen find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

In 10 of 27 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Rantanen has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 90 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:17 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:54 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 28:20 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:37 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:23 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:22 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 20:09 Home W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

