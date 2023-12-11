How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RC Celta de Vigo and Rayo Vallecano hit the pitch for the only matchup on the LaLiga slate today.
If you are looking for how to watch today's LaLiga action, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Rayo Vallecano vs RC Celta de Vigo
RC Celta de Vigo makes the trip to play Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RC Celta de Vigo (+160)
- Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+170)
- Draw: (+215)
