Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harper County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Harper County, Kansas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harper County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Attica High School at Norwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Norwich, KS
- Conference: Heart of the Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.