The Wichita State Shockers (4-5) square off against the Kansas Jayhawks (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

The Jayhawks score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 66.8 the Shockers allow to opponents.

Kansas has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Wichita State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.3 points.

The Shockers score 63.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 63 the Jayhawks give up.

Wichita State is 2-2 when scoring more than 63 points.

Kansas has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 63.4 points.

This season the Shockers are shooting 37.5% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Jayhawks give up.

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%

11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48) Salese Blow: 10.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

10.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) DJ McCarty: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Ornella Niankan: 5.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%

Wichita State Schedule