Sunday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (4-4) and Wichita State Shockers (4-5) matching up at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 72-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Shockers enter this matchup after a 49-44 loss to Houston Christian on Monday.

Wichita State vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Wichita State vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 72, Wichita State 59

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers' best win this season came in a 78-59 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens on December 1.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Shockers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Wichita State is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories, but also tied for the 37th-most losses.

Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-59 at home over Saint Louis (No. 212) on December 1

60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 250) on November 8

63-61 over Akron (No. 263) on November 24

92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 330) on November 20

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%

11.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48) Salese Blow: 10.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

10.4 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) DJ McCarty: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Ornella Niankan: 5.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers have been outscored by 3.4 points per game (scoring 63.4 points per game to rank 230th in college basketball while allowing 66.8 per outing to rank 230th in college basketball) and have a -30 scoring differential overall.

