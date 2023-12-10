When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills square off in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Travis Kelce find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kelce has reeled in 74 balls, with a team-leading 813 yards receiving plus five TDs. He is averaging 73.9 yards per game.

Kelce has tallied a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 4 81 0

