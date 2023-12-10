There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including Stade Reims squaring off against OGC Nice.

Information on live coverage of today's Ligue 1 action is included for you.

Watch OGC Nice vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims journeys to face OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Favorite: OGC Nice (-105)

OGC Nice (-105) Underdog: Stade Reims (+320)

Stade Reims (+320) Draw: (+245)

Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC journeys to match up with Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Favorite: Lille OSC (-145)

Lille OSC (-145) Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+425)

Clermont Foot 63 (+425) Draw: (+280)

Watch FC Metz vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 journeys to play FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (+120)

Stade Brest 29 (+120) Underdog: FC Metz (+250)

FC Metz (+250) Draw: (+230)

Watch Strasbourg vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC journeys to match up with Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Strasbourg (+125)

Strasbourg (+125) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+250)

Le Havre AC (+250) Draw: (+225)

Watch Olympique Lyon vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC is on the road to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Favorite: Olympique Lyon (+100)

Olympique Lyon (+100) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+270)

Toulouse FC (+270) Draw: (+265)

Watch FC Lorient vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille makes the trip to face FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-125)

Olympique Marseille (-125) Underdog: FC Lorient (+350)

FC Lorient (+350) Draw: (+275)

