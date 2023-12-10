Sunday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (4-4) versus the Wichita State Shockers (4-5) at Charles Koch Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-59 in favor of Kansas, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a 79-57 victory against Houston Christian in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Kansas vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Kansas vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 72, Wichita State 59

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Schedule Analysis

Against the SE Louisiana Lions on November 30, the Jayhawks picked up their signature win of the season, a 67-56 home victory.

The Jayhawks have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Kansas 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on November 30

88-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 229) on November 8

70-61 over UMKC (No. 245) on November 18

79-57 at home over Houston Christian (No. 294) on December 6

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%

13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) S'Mya Nichols: 13.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

13.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.5 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

10.5 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks put up 70.3 points per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 63 per contest (156th in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

