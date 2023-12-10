The Wichita State Shockers (4-5) take on the Kansas Jayhawks (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Jayhawks put up an average of 70.3 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 66.8 the Shockers allow to opponents.

Kansas has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Wichita State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.3 points.

The Shockers record 63.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 63.0 the Jayhawks allow.

Wichita State is 2-2 when scoring more than 63.0 points.

Kansas has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 63.4 points.

The Shockers shoot 37.5% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Jayhawks allow defensively.

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%

13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) S'Mya Nichols: 13.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

13.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.5 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)

10.5 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25) Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

