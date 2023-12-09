The Wichita State Shockers (7-2) host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) after winning six straight home games. The Shockers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 148.5.

Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Intrust Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -4.5 148.5

Wichita State Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Wichita State and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points.

The average total in Wichita State's outings this year is 149.4, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Shockers' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Wichita State has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Shockers are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

Wichita State has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 3 42.9% 79.3 153.5 70.1 140.9 143.2 South Dakota State 4 66.7% 74.2 153.5 70.8 140.9 142.7

Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends

The Shockers record 79.3 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 70.8 the Jackrabbits give up.

Wichita State is 3-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 3-4-0 2-2 5-2-0 South Dakota State 3-3-0 1-1 4-2-0

Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State South Dakota State 8-9 Home Record 10-2 7-4 Away Record 6-9 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

