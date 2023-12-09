Wichita State vs. South Dakota State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (6-1) face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Xavier Bell: 15.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 14.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Colby Rogers: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dalen Ridgnal: 9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Quincy Ballard: 6.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.7 BLK
South Dakota State Players to Watch
Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison
|Wichita State Rank
|Wichita State AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|93rd
|80.3
|Points Scored
|73.7
|211th
|136th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|214th
|13th
|41
|Rebounds
|34.2
|149th
|191st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|167th
|278th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|8.8
|73rd
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|11.7
|268th
|125th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|13
|246th
