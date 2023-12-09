The Wichita State Shockers (7-2) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Intrust Bank Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wichita State vs. South Dakota State matchup in this article.

Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wichita State Moneyline South Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM Wichita State (-4.5) 148.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Betting Trends

Wichita State has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Shockers games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

South Dakota State has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Jackrabbits and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this year.

