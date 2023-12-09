The Wichita State Shockers (7-2) welcome in the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

  • The Shockers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • In games Wichita State shoots higher than 40.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Jackrabbits are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Shockers sit at eighth.
  • The Shockers score 79.3 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 70.8 the Jackrabbits give up.
  • When Wichita State puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 7-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Wichita State posted 2.3 more points per game (72.2) than it did in road games (69.9).
  • The Shockers ceded 69.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.5 in away games.
  • At home, Wichita State averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in road games (6.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Norfolk State W 80-67 Charles Koch Arena
11/29/2023 Richmond W 80-68 Charles Koch Arena
12/3/2023 @ Missouri L 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 South Dakota State - Intrust Bank Arena
12/16/2023 Southern Illinois - Charles Koch Arena
12/21/2023 Kansas State - T-Mobile Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.