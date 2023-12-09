The Wichita State Shockers (7-2) welcome in the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

In games Wichita State shoots higher than 40.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Jackrabbits are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Shockers sit at eighth.

The Shockers score 79.3 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 70.8 the Jackrabbits give up.

When Wichita State puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 7-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Wichita State posted 2.3 more points per game (72.2) than it did in road games (69.9).

The Shockers ceded 69.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.5 in away games.

At home, Wichita State averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in road games (6.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule