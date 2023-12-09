How to Watch Wichita State vs. South Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wichita State Shockers (7-2) welcome in the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Florida State vs South Florida (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Charlotte vs Duke (2:15 PM ET | December 9)
- UAB vs Arkansas State (3:30 PM ET | December 9)
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- In games Wichita State shoots higher than 40.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Jackrabbits are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Shockers sit at eighth.
- The Shockers score 79.3 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 70.8 the Jackrabbits give up.
- When Wichita State puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 7-1.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Wichita State posted 2.3 more points per game (72.2) than it did in road games (69.9).
- The Shockers ceded 69.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.5 in away games.
- At home, Wichita State averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in road games (6.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 80-67
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/29/2023
|Richmond
|W 80-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Intrust Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/21/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
