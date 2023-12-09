Saturday's contest at Intrust Bank Arena has the Wichita State Shockers (7-2) squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) at 7:00 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a 75-71 win for Wichita State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Intrust Bank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wichita State vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 75, South Dakota State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. South Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-4.2)

Wichita State (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Wichita State has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Dakota State, who is 3-3-0 ATS. The Shockers are 5-2-0 and the Jackrabbits are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers' +83 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per contest (160th in college basketball).

Wichita State averages 41.3 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 30.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.7 boards per game.

Wichita State connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) while shooting 31.5% from deep (254th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game while shooting 28.4%.

The Shockers rank 144th in college basketball with 96.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 89th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wichita State loses the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 11.3 (128th in college basketball) while its opponents average eight.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.