The Colorado Avalanche, with Valeri Nichushkin, will be on the ice Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. If you'd like to wager on Nichushkin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus this season, in 18:53 per game on the ice, is +6.

Nichushkin has scored a goal in nine of 24 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Nichushkin has a point in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Nichushkin has an assist in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 68.9% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 24 Games 1 21 Points 0 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

