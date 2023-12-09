Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 9?
On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Tomas Tatar going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Tatar stats and insights
- Tatar is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 71 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Tatar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:10
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Away
|W 6-3
Avalanche vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
