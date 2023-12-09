On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Tomas Tatar going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tatar stats and insights

  • Tatar is yet to score through 24 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 71 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tatar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:47 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:13 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:54 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:01 Home W 3-1
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:47 Away W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.