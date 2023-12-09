Kansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stafford County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Stafford County, Kansas, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stafford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Gray High School at Macksville High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Macksville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Gray High School at Macksville Junior High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Spearville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.