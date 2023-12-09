The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Logan O'Connor find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

  • O'Connor has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
  • O'Connor has zero points on the power play.
  • O'Connor averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 71 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:35 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 3-1
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:46 Home W 8-2

Avalanche vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

