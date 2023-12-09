The Missouri Tigers (7-2) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 as 13.5-point underdogs. The Jayhawks have also won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Kansas vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -13.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in four of eight games this season.

Kansas' games this year have an average point total of 145.9, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Kansas has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Jayhawks have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -1100 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for Kansas.

Kansas vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 50% 80.7 156.1 65.2 132.4 144.4 Missouri 3 33.3% 75.4 156.1 67.2 132.4 150.5

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

The Jayhawks record 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers give up.

When Kansas scores more than 67.2 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Kansas vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-4-0 2-3 4-4-0 Missouri 3-6-0 0-0 3-6-0

Kansas vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Missouri 15-1 Home Record 16-3 7-4 Away Record 5-5 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

