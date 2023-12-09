The Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) play the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

Kansas Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 21.2 PTS, 12.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

21.2 PTS, 12.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Kevin McCullar: 18.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK KJ Adams: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Dajuan Harris: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

Kansas vs. Missouri Stat Comparison

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG Missouri AVG Missouri Rank 54th 83.0 Points Scored 75.1 182nd 71st 65.0 Points Allowed 67.0 113th 45th 38.0 Rebounds 30.3 292nd 328th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 6.7 323rd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 9.7 37th 1st 24.2 Assists 14.3 123rd 296th 14.0 Turnovers 11.3 140th

