The Kansas State Wildcats (8-1) look to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Missouri Tigers (7-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: St. Joseph Civic Arena in Saint Joseph, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 81.4 points per game are 30.4 more points than the 51 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Missouri has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 51 points.
  • Kansas State's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.4 points.
  • The Wildcats score 75.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67 the Tigers give up.
  • Kansas State is 6-1 when scoring more than 67 points.
  • Missouri is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 46.8% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers make 48.2% of their shots from the field, 15.9% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kansas State Leaders

  • Ayoka Lee: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 BLK, 63.2 FG%
  • Serena Sundell: 9.9 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Gabby Gregory: 7.9 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
  • Jaelyn Glenn: 6.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Gisela Sanchez: 7.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Iowa L 77-70 Hertz Arena
12/1/2023 Jackson State W 79-37 Bramlage Coliseum
12/6/2023 McNeese W 101-39 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 Missouri - St. Joseph Civic Arena
12/16/2023 North Florida - Bramlage Coliseum
12/18/2023 Oral Roberts - Bramlage Coliseum

