How to Watch the Kansas State vs. Missouri Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-1) look to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Missouri Tigers (7-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: St. Joseph Civic Arena in Saint Joseph, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas State vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 81.4 points per game are 30.4 more points than the 51 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Missouri has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 51 points.
- Kansas State's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.4 points.
- The Wildcats score 75.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 67 the Tigers give up.
- Kansas State is 6-1 when scoring more than 67 points.
- Missouri is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 46.8% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers make 48.2% of their shots from the field, 15.9% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kansas State Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 BLK, 63.2 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 9.9 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Gabby Gregory: 7.9 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 6.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Gisela Sanchez: 7.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Iowa
|L 77-70
|Hertz Arena
|12/1/2023
|Jackson State
|W 79-37
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|McNeese
|W 101-39
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|St. Joseph Civic Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
