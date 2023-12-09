The Missouri Tigers (5-2) meet the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at St. Joseph Civic Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET.

Kansas State vs. Missouri Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Kansas State Players to Watch

Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Taryn Sides: 4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

