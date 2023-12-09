The LSU Tigers (5-3) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Kansas State Wildcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas State vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -2.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 143.5 points.

Kansas State's games this year have had a 155.4-point total on average, 11.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Kansas State has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Kansas State has won in two of the three contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Wildcats have entered three games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

Kansas State has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas State vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 2 25% 74.5 156.1 68.6 142.5 141.8 Kansas State 6 75% 81.6 156.1 73.9 142.5 150

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 13 more points per game (81.6) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (68.6).

When it scores more than 68.6 points, Kansas State is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kansas State vs. LSU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 3-5-0 2-3 4-4-0 Kansas State 4-4-0 1-1 5-3-0

Kansas State vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Kansas State 10-8 Home Record 15-1 0-9 Away Record 4-7 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.