Kansas State vs. LSU December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) meet the LSU Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This contest will begin at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kansas State vs. LSU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas State Games
- November 28 at home vs Oral Roberts
- December 5 at home vs Villanova
- December 2 at home vs North Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Will Baker: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jordan Wright: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Tyrell Ward: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
LSU Players to Watch
- Baker: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Wright: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Ward: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Williams: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. LSU Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Kansas State AVG
|Kansas State Rank
|136th
|77.7
|Points Scored
|83.2
|52nd
|118th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|244th
|130th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|37.3
|61st
|139th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|13.2
|22nd
|251st
|6.5
|3pt Made
|9.3
|52nd
|301st
|10.8
|Assists
|16.5
|58th
|241st
|13.0
|Turnovers
|14.8
|331st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.