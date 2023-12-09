Saturday's game features the Kansas State Wildcats (8-1) and the Missouri Tigers (7-3) clashing at St. Joseph Civic Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-61 win for heavily favored Kansas State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Wildcats took care of business in their last game 101-39 against McNeese on Wednesday.

Kansas State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: St. Joseph Civic Arena in Saint Joseph, Missouri

Kansas State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 76, Missouri 61

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win this season came in a 65-58 victory over the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Kansas State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 4/AP Poll) on November 16

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 25

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 90) on November 19

79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 110) on December 1

77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 124) on November 24

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 BLK, 63.2 FG%

18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 BLK, 63.2 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.9 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.9 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Gabby Gregory: 7.9 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

7.9 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

6.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Gisela Sanchez: 7.1 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 24.1 points per game (scoring 75.1 points per game to rank 75th in college basketball while giving up 51 per outing to rank 11th in college basketball) and have a +217 scoring differential overall.

